SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Susquehanna Nuclear announced they will be testing sirens that are a part of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station’s (“SSES”) Emergency Notification System (“EAS”).

According to Susquehanna Nuclear at 11 a.m. on August 17, they will test all sirens within a ten-mile radius of SESS for approximately three minutes.

As stated in the release following the sound of the sirens a message will be carried out about the test. Residents will get a notification to their mobile phones or landlines as part of Columbia County’s and Luzerne County’s Code Red mass notification system.

Susquehanna Nuclear notes this is not a signal to evacuate and the public doesn’t need to take action during the test, it is an alert for people to tune in to an EAS television or radio station for information and instructions.

You can find the list of EAS stations on the website, in an SSES Nuclear Emergency Information Brochure, or mailed annually to households and businesses within its Emergency Planning Zone.