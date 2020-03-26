Susquehanna County working to stay ahead of COVID-19

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For weeks, officials here have been preparing to help residents through this pandemic. Each week and day, things change. Today, they are working to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health announced Thursday that Susquehanna County has its first positive case of COVID-19. The details are limited.

“We got a notification and that was it. So right now we have no detail on the individual, where the individual is, where the individual contracted,” said Bruce Butler, the Press Information Officer of the Susquehanna County Department of Public Safety

Along with county commissioners, Bruce Butler says he’s encouraging residents to follow recommendations from federal and state officials.

“Social distancing is probably a term nobody heard before Christmas and now we are using it as if its a term we’ve been using our whole life. Social distancing is something we all need to be very careful about right now,” Butler tells Eyewitness News.

“We are trying to stay ahead of the curve I suppose in how we are going to respond to that. Looking at, you know, food issues, sheltering issues, perhaps, healthcare issues or access to it,” said Tom Meyer, the President of the Susquehanna County Long Term Recovery Committee.

For the past couple weeks officials and non-profits are working to help people in need. Susquehanna’s county website includes a wealth of information, including food pantries and how people can donate food or lend a hand.

“Reaching out, talking about response to a crisis like this. We are talking about those kind of people. The less fortunate, vulnerable people.”

The county website can be found here.