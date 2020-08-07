Susquehanna County sees high waters, flooded basements as storms moved through area

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Friday morning’s heavy rain and storms caused some issues for people across our area, including Susquehanna County.

Friday morning’s rain has stopped but it did cause some dangerously high water in the Great Bend area of Susquehanna. We spoke to those who live near by.

On Main Street in Great Bend township, fire crews were called to a home this morning for minor basement flooding.

“The street is high but a lot of water comes down. Once on the street to the sidewalk, and then to my house because that’s downhill from there. And when that happens it ends up in the basement,” said Ewald Haeusser of Great Bend.

Luckily for the homeowner, the water receded so there was no pumping necessary. Nearby William Evans Memorial Park has dangerously high water after the storm. The park has flooded in the past, so it made park caretakers nervous when they woke up to this.

“I actually don’t know where that storm came from last night. It woke me up during the night with thunder and lightning. I came over this morning to hang more masks and can’t believe how high the creek is,” said Cindy Gaughan, a William Evans Memorial Park caretaker.

Fortunately, the construction they’ve done kept most of the park safe from the overnight storm.

“Knock on wood, so far our wall looks great. It’s doing what it’s supposed to. And we’re just going on with more landscaping,” said Cindy.

One homeowner on Dubois Street in Hallstead said he hasn’t seen the creek this high in ages.

“Over here last night. I looked over there and I thought well that’s really high. They dug this creek out a couple of years ago. The state came and dug it out so it’s a lot better than it used to be,” said George Johnson.

A small portion of the park did get washed away, but it is fixable.

