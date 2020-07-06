Susquehanna County school begins classes to train CDL drivers

SPRINGVILLE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two weeks ago, the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center started its first day and night class. In all, 14 students have joined the program.





With the need of CDL drivers, SCCTC started building the program last year. Due to COVID-19, the classes were pushed back. It was supposed to start in March.

One week ago, Cabot Oil and Gas donated a $100,000 simulator for students to practice on. It offers real life scenarios that students may not be exposed to during training.

Reporter Cody Butler speaks to those involved on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.