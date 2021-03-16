Susquehanna County road reopens after pipe failure

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Route 2011 in Susquehanna County have been reopened after a pipe failure closed the road on March 12, PennDOT official said Tuesday.

The pipe failure occurred between Ely Lake Road and Turnpike Road.

It took crews four days to fix the pipe and reopen the road.

