BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Route 2011 in Susquehanna County have been reopened after a pipe failure closed the road on March 12, PennDOT official said Tuesday.
The pipe failure occurred between Ely Lake Road and Turnpike Road.
It took crews four days to fix the pipe and reopen the road.
- Senators debate what cutting carbon emissions means for transportation industry
- CDC greenlights workplace vaccination centers
- Susquehanna County road reopens after pipe failure
- Gerrity’s offers employees and their immediate family members to be vaccinated
- WATCH: 8-year-old sinks buzzer-beating basket to win game