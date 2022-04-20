SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to Tuesday morning’s snowfall, many in the Susquehanna area were impacted causing the county to go under a state of emergency. Now the county officials are providing locations aid for those impacted.

The Gibson Township building will be open from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday as a warming/charging center. They will also have water available, but you must bring your own containers.

The Susquehanna Borough building will be open as a warming/charging center from 4-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Interfaith, located at 526 Church Street in Montrose, will be open Wednesday at 9:30 as a warming center.