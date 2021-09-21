Susquehanna County man charged for exposing himself to juveniles, women

SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County man has been charged after police say he exposed himself to multiple people, including juvenile victims waiting at a school bus stop.

Howard Burns, 54, was reported to be exposing himself through the window of a home on West Main Street and 6th Avenue, while two victims were waiting for the school bus on September 16, according to police.

After the incident, police say they interviewed neighbors and a second witness reported seeing Burns doing the same thing on September 13. Police listed four victims of Burns’ exposure, two women and two juveniles.

Burns has been taken into custody and is being charged with indecent exposure.