Police: Susquehanna County man charged after Staples’ employee finds child porn on laptop

SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say 63-year-old Leonard Arsenio Dellilo was found to be in possession of over 8,300 files depicting child pornography across multiple electronic devices.

According to police paperwork, back in October, he had brought one of his laptops to a Staples store in Vestal, New York for service and employees discovered some of the files. After police seized the laptop, they interviewed Dellilo and Pennsylvania State Police went to his home.

Multiple hard drives and laptops were seized and searched after Dellilo revealed the location of some of the files to police.

Dellilo is being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children.