SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commissioners of Susquehanna County has made a declaration of emergency due to the heavy snow that struck the area.

According to a release, the decision was made after the county saw a large amount of snow fall Monday night into Tuesday that knocked out power to many residents. Currently, 60% of the county is without power.

Utility/power companies are out trying to restore power. Just like residents of the county workers are dealing with down trees, deep covered roads and disabled vehicles.

The commissioners signed the declaration this morning as resources are needed to clean up from this storm. On top of that, healthy and safety of the residents of this county is their top priority.

With the storm municipalities are dealing with a hurdle with the amount of work that needs to get done.

County commissioners ask if you don’t need to go out, don’t. This way, those who are working to clear roadways or restore power can do it quicker.