Susquehanna County Interfaith has a new home

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A community driven nonprofit has a new place to call home. Susquehanna County Interfaith has moved in to its new location in Montrose. It’s a one-stop-shop for all of its services.

The former Montrose United Methodist Church is now home to Susquehanna County Interfaith. On the inside it’s a new thrift store where you can find anything new or old.

“I love it! It’s really great, it has a lot of space and I feel like it’s laid out nicely and I can’t wait to look at everything,” said Avenlea Bixby, a Montrose resident.

Bixby is visiting the store for the first time. Her shopping list, empty. But her hands are full.

“Anything. Mostly clothes. Anything fun I find,” said Bixby.

Whatever it may be, money from purchases go right back into the community to promote social justice by helping families.

With the thrift store closed and relocating during the COVID-19 pandemic, no money was coming in. Nonprofits and private businesses stepped in to help.

“All contributed funds so that we would be able to keep on pushing money out to the community and help as many people as we could. We provided clothes, rent, we helped people with electricity and food,” said Cindy Beeman, executive director of Susquehanna County Interfaith

Beeman is hopeful that the new place will help even more people in the days, weeks and months to come.

“It’s better than I ever expected. You know, sometimes you think okay, we’re going to grow and you have a plan and then god has a better plan for you.”

Interfaith has helped 60 families during the COVID-19 pandemic. To make a donation or for more information on Susquehanna County Interfaith, visit their website.