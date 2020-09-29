Susquehanna County home destroyed by fire, family loses everything

SPRINGVILLE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County over the weekend. The family lost everything, including two animals.

Tuesday was the first day the family was allowed back on their property after that fire. They were looking for anything to salvage.

“I just panicked. So, the first thing I did was I ran through the flames, I just ran. I remember hearing the sound of the roaring fire remember feeling the heat on my body and I just ran,” Ethan Saylor, who escaped the burning home, told Eyewitness News.

Saylor was sleeping Sunday afternoon just before 1:30. He woke up to the sound of a fire alarm, ignoring it at first. He eventually opened his bedroom door to thick smoke.

“I ran down the stairs as fast as I could and I got to the front door and all I see is flames just all over the front porch,” Saylor said.

He was able to escape with no injuries, he was the only one home. Saylor’s girlfriend left to go grocery shopping with her daughter who was home visiting.

Home for two plus decades, the family returned Tuesday to what’s left.

“I’m fortunate that I can stay with my parents. But you know, you think ‘oh well I can go home and get this’ and then it hits you. No, I can’t. I’ll never walk through seeing my kid’s graduation pictures, their diplomas,” Amy Hand, the homeowner said.

“Everything that I ever owned. My motorcycle, my wrestling stuff, all my medals, everything. Everything I ever earned, owned was here,” Jake Hand, whose childhood home destroyed, said.

Jake and his friend sifted through the rubble to find anything worth saving.

“Hoping to find anything fireproof or birth certificates, you know stuff that’s hard to replace,” said Jake.

Family and friends have created a Go Fund Me page to help the family through this difficult time.

“I can’t thank everybody who has come out to help, enough. I think that is more overwhelming at this moment sometimes than when I look behind me,” Amy said.

Right now, the Hand family is in need of monetary donations because they don’t have any room to store material donations.

A State Police Fire Marshal told Eyewitness News the cause of this fire is undetermined.