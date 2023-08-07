SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although many counties got hit with some nasty weather Monday, Susquehanna County definitely saw the worst of the storms.

Residents saw everything, from flooding to high winds taking down their trees and some wires with it.

Susquehanna, along with many other counties, were hit with tornado watches early on in the day.

For Susquehanna, these watches quickly turned to warnings multiple times. It’s clear to see why, as many yards and roads were flooded by the heavy rain.

The trees also felt the impact of the storm, with large branches covering the roads and affecting drivers as well. Some trees that went down came as a shock to many.

One Susquehanna County resident told 28/22 News about her experience Monday evening seconds before a tree went down right in her front yard.

“I hear the alert on the phone and the TV and I went to shut my windows in the kitchen, and I heard like a whistle, like a train. I close my windows and I went back and sat down to watch my TV,” said Sharon Thomas of Harmony Township, Susquehanna County.

The National Weather Service office will conduct a preliminary storm survey on Tuesday morning. The storm survey will be done from Harmony Township in Susquehanna County to Sandford, New York in Broome County.

A final assessment including results should be complete by Tuesday afternoon.