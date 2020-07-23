Susquehanna County gets ready for school year

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schools have been challenged to come up with a plan for the quickly approaching academic year. One school district tells us the plan that best fits their district, to get students back to learning safely.

At Susquehanna Community School District, they’ve taken months to prepare for what they say is the safest plan for getting kids back into the classroom.

Brent Soden, high school principal of Susquehanna Community School District, tells Eyewitness News, “You look at the benefits of the social, emotional well being of our students and you look at the benefits of the education. No matter what they say, studies out their prove that educating teenagers online doesn’t work for the vast majority of our students.”

Susquehanna Community School District has many precautions put in place for the start of their school year in August. They want to make sure when students and staff entered the doors, they are as safe as they could be.

Peter Supko, acting superintendent of Susquehanna Community School District, tells us, “That social distancing will be in classrooms, where you need that 6 feet between desks. Teachers have cleared out their rooms of tables, filing cabinets, all of that extra stuff.”

Some families are thinking of doing cyber school for their child with COVID still being a possible risk. This could be damaging to the schools financial situation.

Principal Soden exclaims, “Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania are for-profit institutions. They’re taking a massive amount of funding from public schools to line their own pockets.”

The school district wants families to know they do have a pandemic team in place to help guide the district through this time. The plan is a fluid one that can change if need be.

Lawrence Tompkins, a high school teacher, says, “Having our team focus on the uniqueness of our district is really the goal of our pandemic team. Every school district will have the same goal in mind when they put theirs together.”

As of right now, the first day of school is going to be Tuesday, August 25th. But officials do tell us that could change. Sports are already in full-swing for the district. Students participating will have their temperatures checked and be asked a series of health questions before playing.