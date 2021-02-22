Susquehanna County Commissioners to discuss PennDOT bridge tolls

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Susquehanna County Commissioner Judy Herschel publicly shared Monday that the commissioners were only informed of plans to add a toll on the I-81 bridge in Great Bend an hour before the public was. She says that they will be having a meeting next Friday to discuss the matter further.

The proposed tolls are part of a bigger plan to add bridge tolls around the area to raise money for improvements to major bridges in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

She also included the phone numbers of representatives who can be contacted by the public.