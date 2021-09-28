Susquehanna County church torn down after being struck by lightning in August

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The South Montrose Community Church on Route 29 in Bridgewater Township, Susquehanna County was torn down Tuesday morning.

The church caught fire after officials believe it was struck by lightning in August. The fire spread to the rest of the church, no one was inside at the time.

The stained glass windows were removed from the church on September 7 before it was demolished Tuesday. The windows are being kept in storage until the church decides what to do with them.

