Susquehanna County businesses get ready to go ‘green’

HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Friday, Susquehanna and Lackawanna Counties go ‘green’ after weeks of being in the yellow phase.

It has been months since customers have been able to eat inside at Sunrise Cafe in Hallstead, but on Friday, that will all change.

John Kelleher, from Hallstead, says, “This has been a long time coming. Picking stuff up and taking things home is getting old. I’ll be glad. You miss your friends. A lot of us come here on a regular basis.”

Sunrise Cafe sits on Main Street in Hallstead where owner Sonya Perrington, opens bright and early for her customers. Since March, she’s had to make drastic changes due to COVID-19.

Sonya Perington tells Eyewitness News, “orders to go is not the way I want to go fully. Friday, I’m very, very excited. I’m hoping for the best.”

As Susquehanna County enters the green phase on Friday, Perrington prepares her cafe for customers to be able to sit inside and eat safely.

“I’m licensed for 25 people, so it’s half of 25. So I have to get some tables outside and just have a lot of work ahead.”

Perington and her regulars are anxiously awaiting going green.

“I’m so excited so, so, excited. Some have actually called to make reservations for Sunday and Saturday. And they can’t wait to sit at their favorite table.”

Kelleher says, “Just getting out and mixing with people a little bit. I mean I realize you have to be careful obviously. Do you have your regular table that your excited to sit back at. Usually right over here.”

Sunrise Cafe aims to return to their normal hours: 6 am to 2 pm everyday, starting Friday.