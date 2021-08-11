Susquehanna County 911 Center construction project nearly finished

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Susquehanna County’s new public safety center is almost done.

County officials broke ground one year ago behind the Gibson state police barracks. County commissioners budgeted the $15 million project, which means there will not be a tax hike for residents.

An additional $3 million in grants will pay for new equipment. The 911 center will be updated with state-of-the-art equipment to better respond to an emergency.

The county’s EMA will also be located here along with new offices and situation rooms. Its vehicles will be able to be stored inside a garage for the first time.

“This location will allow us to have our emergency operation center already set up, so that when people do come in in an activation, they come in, they sit down, push a button on the computer and everything is ready to go,” Susquehanna County EMA Deputy EMA Coordinator Ralph Schwartz said.

“We’re getting all brand new equipment from the phone system to our CAD, computer aided dispatch to our radio infrastructure. It’s going to be all brand new equipment and a brand new facility,” Susquehanna County 911 Director Brad Ellsworth said.

The new public safety center will also have a warehouse stored with personal protective equipment. It will be available for first responders.

The center is expected to be in full operation in October.