SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-Susquehanna County Communication center phone lines are down due to storms in the area. The United Fire Company said they are testing the lines and service is slowly returning.

In the meantime, PLEASE call the United Fire Company station 570-278-2879 or stop at the firehouse in case of an emergency. This is county-wide. Please contact your local fire department in case of any emergencies.