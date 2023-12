OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives say they are investigating a suspicious death in Lackawanna County.

According to the Olyphant Police Department, a woman’s body was removed from a home on Jackson Street Wednesday night.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death have not been released at this time.

28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.