KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— According to our media partners at the Times Leader, Kingston police began investigating a suspicious death on Friday night.

Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik told the Times Leader the Kingston Police Department is treating the death as a homicide based on preliminary information.

Chief Kotchik said they are waiting on the results of the autopsy for more information.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will keep this updated as more information is made available.