Suspended PSP trooper accused of taking drugs from evidence room appears in court

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspended state trooper was back in court Wednesday. Brian Rickard is accused of taking drugs from the evidence room at the barracks where he works. Rickard was charged with a slew of felonies back in November.

Wednesday Eyewitness News got the trooper coming out of the Wayne County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in district court. He waived that hearing, which means his case will move to the commons plea court.

Corporal Brian Rickard worked out of Troop F, the Honesdale barracks. He’s in the criminal investigation unit as a supervisor and has been with state police for nearly two decades. He’s accused of stealing heroin from the evidence room.

Investigators with state police say Rickard ingested heroin while at work and home. The trooper is alleged to have used work computers and programs to cover up the thefts.

Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division in conjunction with the Office of Attorney General, filed nine charges.

The more serious include obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, forgery-alter writing, tampering with records and more.

Eyewitness News did reach out to state police in Harrisburg. Troopers there tell Eyewitness News Rickard is still suspended without pay. As for his next court appearance, a date has not yet been set.