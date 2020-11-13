Suspects take off after crashing stolen car

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three people, believed to be juveniles took off on foot Friday afternoon after police say they crashed the stolen car they were driving in Wilkes-Barre.









Reports of the crash came in just before 3:30 p.m. Police say the vehicle, stolen out of Nanticoke, turned the wrong way from East Northampton onto South Sherman Street striking a moving vehicle and 3 parked vehicles.

Police say three people, all believed to be juveniles took off on foot after the crash.

Police were investigating and gathering evidence. No word if any of the suspects have been arrested.