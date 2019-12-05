Suspects at large after armed home invasion





WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are on the lookout for two armed men who stormed a West Hazleton home early Thursday morning.

Police say the two men, armed with rifles, entered through the back door of the home on the 300 block of North Street just before 4 a.m.

The suspects assaulted a man and woman inside, held them in the house for about 30 minutes, then stole cash and other personal belongings. The suspects were driving a late model BMW.

The male victim was taken to the hospital after his ankle was broken and he was kicked in the face.

This home invasion happened directly across the street from the West Hazleton Elementary/Middle School. Classes will operate on a normal schedule Thursday.