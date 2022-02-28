Suspects accused in theft of thousands of dollars worth of beauty supplies

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (EBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are looking for two women they say stole $3,500 worth of beauty supplies.
Police say on February 23, two women entered the Ulta Beauty supply store and concealed the merchandise in their purses.
Police say the pair fled in a white Volkswagen Jetta.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township police by messaging their Facebook page, emailing: saylor@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, or texting 570-760-0215.