Suspected lighting strikes home in Hanover Township, takes out power

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were called to a home in Hanover Township Thursday after it was reportedly struck by lightning.





According to an official on the scene, a house on 100 Lynwood Avenue was reportedly hit by a lightning strike early afternoon Thursday. The impact to the house took out the electricity inside the home.

One nearby neighbor described the event to Eyewitness News as an “explosion that woke him up.”

First responders are investigating to learn more about what happened. Check back here for updates.