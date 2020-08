PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Plymouth has been arrested in Plymouth Township.

Plymouth police have taken a person into custody suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on East Main Street on Tuesday afternoon..

Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that a man driving an SUV was taken into custody on Route 11, about a mile away from the incident.







East Main and Eno Streets were shut down as a man injured had to be taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

We will bring you more on this story as information is made available.