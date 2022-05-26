KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is badly damaged and a family is displaced after a fire in Kingston Township.

A fire broke out in Echo Valley Estates just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. Trucksville firefighters arrived on scene and called for backup.

At firefighters say that at the time of the blaze two adults and on child were home. All residents made it out, but the two adults were taken to the hospital for burn treatment. Initially, two dogs were unaccounted for but were safely located.







The fire is believed to be an accident started by a candle. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family who is displaced.

Shavertown Fire Department, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Kingston Borough Fire Department all responded.