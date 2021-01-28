Suspect who police say fired shots at Pittston officers apprehended

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office confirms that the suspect who they believe to be involved in firing shots at Pittston police last week has been taken into custody.

The D.A. tells Eyewitness News more details will be released shortly.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on January 22 on Butler Street in Pittston. According to the press release, while officers were stopped on the street in a marked vehicle, two men walked toward them. An officer flashed a light at the men and one of the suspects began firing at officers.

The two officers were not hurt. They returned fire, and there is no indication the gunman was hit.

