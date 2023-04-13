POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a suspect in the case of a missing dog.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, the suspect pictured below is of police interest for a missing dog case.

Investigators say the incident happened in the 200 block of North Geroge Street on Wednesday. The suspect was caught on video leaving the area around the time when the dog went missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottsville police at 570-622-1234.