SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at a home in Scranton early Tuesday morning.

The standoff, which took place on East Locust Street near Stafford Avenue, ended with one man in police custody.

Ricardo Santiago Sanchez is now in police custody after pulling a firearm during a dispute. Police spent hours shouting for him to come out, saying they have a warrant for his arrest. They shouted commands in English and Spanish.







At the top of the hour, Eyewitness News showed you a man coming out of the house with his hands up. Scranton police put him in a prisoner transport van. No shots were fired by the suspect or police.

“It was an argument between roommates, one person pulled a handgun and threatened another with it, those people were able to leave, the police were called and they attempted to make an arrest, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence. In response, the Scranton police special operations group arrived and eventually negotiated a peaceful surrender of the suspect,” said Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll.

Scranton police have seized all operations, and the area is now safe. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.