Suspect smears feces, prompting HAZMAT decontamination at Wilkes-Barre Police headquarters

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officers with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department announced charges against a man who police say was arrested and threw his own feces at officers from inside the cell, prompting HAZMAT decontamination.

According to police, they were called to a report of a male attempting to break into a home on New Grant Street, in Wilkes-Barre, Saturday. The caller told officers they saw a male park a van near the rear of a home and walk towards the house. The caller made contact with the man who then fled on foot.

While officers were on scene, the suspect approached them. He told officers he and his wife had an argument and his wife parked their vehicle in the alleyway.

The male initially gave officers a false name and was later identified as Junio Marte Olegario, police say. He also displayed signs of intoxication. The caller then identified him as the male who fled the area earlier.

He was taken into custody. Officers say Olegario then become confrontational with officers and spat at them. Once placed into a cell, police say he defecated and smeared the feces throughout the cell. Officers say he defecated a second time and began throwing the feces through the bars at the officers. Olegario urinated on the floor in which he slipped in and then proceeded to climb the cell bars.

Officers put on HAZMAT suits, removed Olegario from his cell and placed him into a restraint chair.

Olegario is facing charges of aggravated assault, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, false ID to law enforcement, criminal mischief, public drunkenness.