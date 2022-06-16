LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lycoming County resident was scammed out of $4,000 by a man with children in tow according to state police.

State troopers said an unknown male asked the 46-year-old victim for gas money, and in exchange, the suspect would give him several gold rings and necklaces for an extra $4,000.

Officials said the victim later discovered that none of the jewelry was made with real gold.

Troopers also said that the suspect had a female and two children between the ages of 5 and 7 waiting in their 2020 Ford Explorer.

Montoursville State Police are currently investigating this incident and anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact PSP Montoursville at (570)368-5700.