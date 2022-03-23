WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man awaiting trial for an armed robbery in West Pittston from 2020 has pleaded guilty.

According to the Court of Common Pleas-Criminal Division, Cody Allen Amos pleaded guilty to one count of felony robbery, one count of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of disorderly conduct, engaged in fighting.

In January of 2021, A U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Amos after police say he robbed the Friendly Food Mart on Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston in November of 2020.

Officers say Amos threatened the cashier with a knife and got away with around $1,500.

A sentencing hearing for Amos is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m.