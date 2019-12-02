Suspect killed as kidnapped teen is found safe

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Nanticoke Police have safely found the missing teen who was abducted at knifepoint Sunday, with authorities killing the suspect during the emergency response.

The incident began Sunday afternoon near Nanticoke High School when police responded to a call that 20-year-old Jordan Oliver was holding 15-year-old Samara Derwin at knifepoint.

When police tried to intervene, Oliver overpowered a Nanticoke officer in a struggle and sprayed mace. Oliver then allegedly stole the police cruiser with Derwin inside.

An Amber Alert was issued as police searched the wooded area of Warrior Run. The Pennsylvania Police SERT team responded along with other local and state authorities.

Deadly force was eventually used against Oliver and Derwin was freed unharmed.

“A confrontation with the suspect ensued and the police officer had no choice but to discharge his firearm at the suspect,” says Nanticoke City Police Chief Robert Lehman.

As of Monday morning, an officer who was injured in the struggle is being treated at Wilkes-Barre General.