Suspect in Sherman Hills shooting charged

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have identified and arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place in February in Wilkes-Barre City.

Police say on February 23, 19-year-old Isaiah Dauphine and three other men went to Sherman Hills Apartments to look for two other men. When the two parties saw each other, shots were fired from both sides, according to police.

Shots were also fired in a vehicle that was seen leaving the area, police say. The vehicle was identified as stolen, and on March 1 the vehicle was found by Kingston Police. Through further investigation, Dauphine was found to be the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the shooting, police say.

On Monday police charged Dauphine with two counts of aggravated assault and charges related to firearms.