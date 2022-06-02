PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a suspect was arraigned overnight in connection to a shooting at a busy Luzerne County shopping center.

Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre tells Eyewitness News charges are pending for Christopher Carmona, the man accused of shooting a woman outside of a nail salon in Pittston Township Wednesday.

The manhunt started just after 4:00 p.m. when police say a suspect fired several shots in front of Envy Nail salon near Walmart in Pittston Township. Police say a 20-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

State Route 315 was shut down for hours as investigators and police K-9s searched the area for the gunman who fled the scene. Residents in surrounding communities were encouraged to stay inside and lock their doors during the pursuit.

“Cops started coming from everywhere. The cops were out with their guns, looking around, you can tell that they were looking for something, or someone. Ambulances started coming, and then the ambulance left in a hurry,” said Dana Anderson.

“I was trying to go inside of the Pilot to get some tea, and I saw a lot of police over here, and I asked them what happened, they said that the shooter was over here, and that he came up over here, so please stay in your truck,” said truck driver, Alan Zaripov.

More details on what led to the shooting have not yet been released. There is no official word on the victim’s condition.