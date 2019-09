EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police make an arrest in a bank robbery that happened earlier this week.

42-year-old Terrance Tyson from East Stroudsburg is in custody. Investigators say Tyson robbed NBT Bank in East Stroudsburg on Tuesday morning.

Police say Tyson handed a teller a note demanding money, telling her to put it in a bag.

Tyson is facing robbery charges and is in Monroe County Prison on $100,000 bail.