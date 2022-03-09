Suspect in Hazleton arrested in connection to fatal shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend where one teen died and four juveniles were injured.

Hazleton Police say they have the man who shot five teenagers early Sunday morning, one of which,

17-year-old Stanley Jimson died from his injuries.

A 20-year-old, Frangel Garcia Andujar, was being led into his arraignment at the district court.

As of Tuesday, he has not been charged with homicide, but he faces charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting.

The criminal complaint has been sealed as investigators say they are trying to protect the juvenile victims, the four who survived the gunfire early Sunday morning on the city’s south side.

The violence took place near South Wyoming and Beech streets. Stanley Jimson,17, died from his injuries. Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker talked about the investigation.

“It’s we’re up to correct me if I’m wrong approximately 60 different individuals that we need to interview that were involved in the incident or were there during the incident. So, it’s been time-consuming. Detectives have been non-stop since the incident occurred and I can’t say enough they’ve just been ongoing since,” said Chief Brian Schoonmaker, Hazleton Police Department

Jimson died at the hospital, he was a senior at Hazleton Area High School. The names and conditions of the four other juveniles have not been released.

Garcia Andujar is locked up Wednesday night without bail as District Judge Joe Zola denied bail saying he is a risk to the community.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 18 and again Garcia Andujar has not been charged with the homicide of Jimson.

