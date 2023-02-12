WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre woman was shot dead Sunday morning and the man accused of killing her has been taken into custody according to police.

Police say they received reports of a possible gunshot victim in the 40 block of Darling Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators said first responders arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive female in the home. That woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the victim was arguing with Nathaniel San Martin, from Wilkes-Barre, when he fired a shot into a bedroom. According to the release, San Martin then went into the bedroom and fired another shot from a handgun.

San Martin has been taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for arraignment.

The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.