Suspect in attack on 81-year-old man arrested, charged

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the attack on an 81-year-old-man in Hazle Township that happened in late July.

Police brought Franklin Hernandez-Linare in on July 29th on unrelated warrants after he matched the identity of a person involved in a separate incident and questioned his connection to the attack.

Hernandez-Linare denied hitting the man on the back of the head with a bat and stealing his phone and wallet.

According to police, Hernandez-Linare admitted to them during questioning that he had recently used methamphetamines and fentanyl and troopers decided terminate the interview.

On August 12th Hernandez-Linare was transported from Luzerne County Correctional Facility to Hazleton state police and interviewed again regarding the case. Based on the results of that interview, police requested a warrant for his arrest.

Hernandez-Linare is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, theft, terroristic threats, and robbery.

