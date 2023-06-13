BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they are investigating reports of a suspect attempting to pull over drivers using flashing lights, pretending to be police.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, a red SUV with red and blue lights on the dash has been trying to stop drivers in the Canadensis area.

Police are describing the suspected car as possibly an older Ford Escape or pick-up with a cap and an out-of-state registration.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or has any information is asked to call Pocono Mountain Regional Police at 570-895-2400.