KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One juvenile suspect has been identified in an armed robbery in Kingston on Friday and is now facing charges.

The Kingston Municipal Police Department says on Friday, they responded to the Pantry Quik in the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue for a call of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect got away with cash after he threatened the cashier with a gun just after 3:00 p.m.





According to law enforcement, the suspect identified is a minor, and charges are pending.

As this is an ongoing investigation we will release information as it becomes available.