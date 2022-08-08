HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5.

Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away.

Police say they tracked Williams using a GPS cash tracker that one of the bank tellers placed into his bag during the robbery, and apprehended him on Covell Street in Wilkes-Barre.

In court records, the bank teller told police a man in a mask, later identified as Williams, entered the bank, cutting the teller off from the two customers she was assisting. He instructed her to fill up his bag with “your money and their money,” referring to her customers, according court records.

According to police, the Lyft driver told them that after accepting Williams’ ride request, Williams promised to direct pay him if he took Williams to a different location than originally requested. Williams then reportedly instructed the driver to wait near M&T bank for about five to ten minutes. That’s when police say Williams robbed the bank.

Police say the driver denied knowing about the robbery, and would not have accepted the ride had he known.

According to the affidavit, Williams provided police with a written admission of the crime. He has been charged with robbery and related charges.