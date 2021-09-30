Suspect identified in case of animal cruelty after kittens found dead in a dumpster

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police identified a suspect in a case of animal abuse in Lower Towamensing Township where kittens were found dead inside a dumpster.

On Saturday police arrived at the 2100 Block of Little Gap Road and confirmed that there was one adult black cat and four recently born kittens dead inside a pet carrier in a dumpster.

Police found one additional kitten that was still alive, they were taken in, fed, and then brought to Creature Comforts but later passed away.

After further investigation police found a name written on a piece of tape on the bottom of the carrier. Using that police believe they linked all the cats to a suspect who works at the location where the kittens were found.

Police are still investigating the animal abuse and no one has yet been formally charged.