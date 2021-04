OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lycoming County Coroner says his office was called to a shooting scene Thursday night in Old Lycoming Township.

According to the release, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Lycoming Creek Road. The coroner was called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. where 44-year-old Brian Miller was pronounced dead after being shot.

Police have a suspect in custody and will release more information.