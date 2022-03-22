PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified and charged the driver in a fatal crash that killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian.

According to state police, Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was identified as the driver in the crash on Interstate 95 (I-95) Monday morning that took the lives of three people.

Police say Webb is being charged with the following:

murder of the third degree, three counts.

homicide by vehicle while DUI, three counts.

homicide by vehicle, three counts.

manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, two counts.

involuntary manslaughter, three counts.

recklessly endangering another person, three counts.

driving under the influence.

Summary traffic violations, including failing to drive at a safe speed, carless driving and reckless driving.

The pedestrian was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown. Officers say several passing drivers called 911 after seeing Oliveras walking in the southbound lanes on I-95.

PSP says Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, of Troop K, Philadelphia, located Oliveras and were in the process of securing him in the police vehicle when Webb struck them just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday March 21.