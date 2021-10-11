Suspect arrested in West Pittston cooking oil theft investigation

The suspect is also accused of a similar theft in Exeter Borough

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stole cooking oil from multiple businesses on the west side of the Wyoming Valley.

West Pittston police were searching for two suspects in a cooking oil theft at B3Q Smokehouse on October 6. They issued a warrant of one of the suspects, the same day.

Police apprehended Steven Caraballo Matos near Allentown on Sunday and transported him back to Luzerne County on Monday. He was arraigned by Magistrate Joseph Spagnuolo and bail was denied.

Caraballo Matos was charged by West Pittston police for burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, reckless endangering, criminal mischief and other traffic violations. He also received charges from Exeter police for theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

