Suspect arrested in suspicious Pittston fire, house already torn down

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house is knocked down and police have made an arrest following a fire that was deemed suspicious on Wednesday night.

Joseph Policare, 56, is facing five charges including arson after admitting to police that he started a fire at 10 Defoe Street just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon polices’ arrival they asked Policare if he knew how the fire started to which he shrugged and said he “was walking his dog.” Police then asked Policare to go to City Hall for further questioning.







According to court papers, after police and Policare left, several neighbors approached officers and told them they witness Policare screaming “I lit it, let it burn.”

According to police Policare told officers that “the voices in his head” were getting to him and he “snapped.”

