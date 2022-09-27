SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide suspect has been taken into custody in Northumberland County.

Sunbury police have told Eyewitness News that 42-year-old Randy Easton was taken into custody around 11:45 last night.

Police say Easton is accused of killing 33-year-old Joseph Rice in a shooting that occurred at Laughter’s Bar on South Third Street early Sunday morning.

The Northumberland County coroner says Rice died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Easton will be arraigned later Tuesday morning.