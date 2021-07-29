Suspect arrested in deadly Hazleton hit-and-run

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run from June.

According to a release from police, 38-year-old Gabriel Hernandez Mendez was taken into custody after he turned himself in on Tuesday, July 27th.

The report states that on June 12th around 9:15 p.m., 15-year-old Hector Padilla was on his bike on South Poplar Street in Hazleton, stopped in the northbound lane of traffic, when Hernandez Mendez struck him while driving a white Chevy Silverado. Police say Hernandez Mendez then proceeded to leave the scene after the collision occurred.

Padilla was sent to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In the report, when Hernandez Mendez turned himself in to police on Tuesday, he stated “I hit the kid on the bike, I want a lawyer”. He was taken into custody at that time.

Hernandez Mendez is currently facing charges of failure to stop after an accident, and accidents involving death or personal injury.